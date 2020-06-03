MM Hill Temple: No darshan for Tamil Nadu devotees

The popular Male Mahadeshwara Hill temple will be open for the public from June 8, but the district administration and the M M Hill Development Authority has decided not to allow the devotees from Tamil Nadu to visit the temple.

As the government has decided to open the temples and religious institutions across the State from June 8, M M Hill temple will open its doors for the public, but with certain conditions.

The preliminary meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi, has taken a few decisions in this regard, as precautionary measures. As the COVID-19 positive cases are on the rise in Tamil Nadu, the devotees from TN will not get an opportunity to visit the hill temple. They will be restricted on the Tamil Nadu borders.

The DC has directed the officials concerned to follow all the precautionary measures implemented by the government to combat the spread of the virus. Only those wearing masks will be allowed to enter the temple. It is mandatory to maintain physical distance and use sanitiser before having darshan of the deity. Besides, those above 60 years and below 10 years are not allowed. There is also no entry for those suffering from cold, fever and cough.