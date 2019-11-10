Model Code of Conduct for bypolls kicks-in on Nov 11

The Model Code of Conduct will come into force in the 15 bypoll-bound Assembly constituencies across Karnataka from Monday. The bypolls are scheduled for December 5.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka Sanjiv Kumar said candidates can file nominations from Monday (Nov 11) until November 18. The counting of votes will be on December 9.

The announcement comes even as the 17 disqualified Congress and JD(S) MLAs have sought the Supreme Court to defer the bypolls till the verdict is out on their plea challenging the Speaker’s decision.

Under the anti-defection law, then-Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar stripped them of their membership and disabled them to get elected again during the term 15th Legislative Assembly.

The apex court may consider the disqualified MLAs plea seeking deferment on Wednesday.

The bypolls were earlier slated for October 21. However, it was rescheduled as the disqualified MLAs plea was pending before the Supreme Court.

The polls will be held in 15 constituencies: Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagar, Chikballapur, KR Puram, Yeshwanthpur, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagar, Hoskote, KR Pet and Hunsur.

Elections to Maski and RR Nagar constituencies have been withheld as separate cases with regard to them, are pending in the high court.

Old nominations

There have been 29 nominations made when the Election Commission had announced the bypolls earlier. These nominations still hold good, Sanjiv Kumar said.

37 lakh voters

So far, the Election Commission has identified 37,50,565 voters in all these constituencies. Of these, 19,12,791 are male, 18,37,375 are female and 399 transgender voters.

Elections will be held across 4,185 polling stations. A total of 22,598 polling personnel will be deployed for the conduct of elections. Upgraded M3 machines will be used for the bypolls, according to the Chief Electoral Officer. “These machines were used in Bengaluru Central in 2018 Assembly elections. In the 2019 general elections too, it was used in several states. This time in Karnataka, we will use it in all the polling stations,” Kumar said.

These machines come with advanced technology which will indicate when the battery is depleting, he added.

Report MCC violations

Voters can share their grievances, including violations of Model Code of Conduct on the national grievances redressal system, cVIGIL app or by calling 1950 toll-free number for district voters helpline, and 1800 4255 1950 for state voters helpline, officials said.