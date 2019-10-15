Modi contradicting his words: Kanhaiya Kumar

Former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union Kanhaiya Kumar has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was contradicting himself in his words.

"Modi chants peace mantra while on foreign trip and even invokes Buddha. But, soon after returning to India, he speaks of waging war," Kanhaiya Kumar said. He was speaking to reporters here on Tuesday.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel did not construct a house for himself on the lofty thought that the money could be used for building houses for common people. Now, a monument has been constructed in the name of Sardar Patel by spending Rs 3,000 crore. "Thousands of poor students will be benefitted if a medical college is constructed by spending Rs 300 crore," Kanaiya opined.

He alleged that thousands of crores were being spent to project Modi as a person hailing from poor family.

"The rights of the Dalits, backward and minority people are being suppressed in the country. Those who speak against the government are being labelled traitors," he alleged.

Kanhaiya was in Kalaburagi to deliver a talk at a programme organised at Dr B R Ambedkar Study and Research Institute of Gulbarga University. The varsity, however, withdrew the permission on Tuesday following oral directions from the government.

Accusing the varsity of dancing to the tunes of state government, Kanhaiya said that restrictions were being imposed on his programme for the past three-and-half years. He said that freedom of speech guaranteed under the Constitution was being infringed upon.