Monsoon drenches arid regions in Karnataka; Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu see deficit

The south-west monsoon has officially drawn to a close, quenching the thirst of traditionally rain-deficit areas even as Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu — districts that are drenched during the rainy season — recorded a 20%-30% shortfall.

Between June 1 and September 16, the state received a total of 736 mm of rainfall against the normal range of 766 mm, though officials consider the 4% deficit normal. A majority of 21 districts recorded normal rainfall whereas 8 districts recorded excess rainfall.

Worryingly, coastal Karnataka and Malnad regions saw a shortfall in rain. The districts of Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu recorded a deficit of 26% and 21% respectively, according to data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Center (KSNDMC). Belthangadi, Puttur and Bantwal saw deficit of about 30%.

On the positive side, Kolar and Chikkaballapur have received 48% and 29% excess rain. Kolar's Mulbagal taluk received 533 mm against the normal average of 347 mm, an excess of 54%. A similar rate of increase was witnessed in Srinivasapura.

“North interior Karnataka received abundant amount of rainfall this time”, said Rajavel Manickam, scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), noting that the amount of rainfall considered normal in the Western Ghats is very high.

Following trends first observed in 2018, this year too monsoon patterns were quite erratic. The months of June and July received excess rainfall but August saw a deficit of 38%. September has been normal so far.

“We could see extreme events like heavy downpour for a week and then dry spells in the following weeks in many parts of the state. This is not a regular phenomenon,” said G S Srinivas Reddy, former director, KSNDMC.

Although there is a dry spell due to the absence of systems in both Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, Reddy said the interior regions can still expect 50% of the total annual rainfall from the north-east monsoon between the months of October and December. “North-east monsoon contributes to 40% rainfall in Bengaluru, Kolar and the regions below Tumakuru.”

“Coastal Karnataka and Malnad regions, on the other hand, have already received 70% of the annual rainfall and unless any active systems form, the intensity of monsoon will come down gradually," he added.

Monsoon activity is expected to pick up by the last week of September or the first week of October during the withdrawal phase.

