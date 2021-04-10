Mysuru reports 283 new Covid-19 cases

Mysuru reported 283 new Covid-19 positive cases and five deaths reported on Friday. The total number of positive cases increased to 57,668 and the total number of deaths stands at 1,075.

There are 1,682 active cases in Mysuru district. Among the new cases, 237 are primary contacts of infected persons, while 41 are suffering from Influenza like illness (ILI) and five are Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases.

While the Health department authorities have observed a total of 3,44,738 persons till date, 2,80,053 persons have successfully completed quarantine and 7,017 are under quarantine. A total of 54,911 persons have recovered and are discharged from the hospital.