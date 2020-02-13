Bandh evokes poor response in Mysuru region

The Karnataka bandh called by a few Kannada organisations demanding implementation of Dr. Sarojini Mahishi’s report evoked a poor response in the Mysuru region on Thursday.

The bandh did not affect the normal life in Mysuru region, comprising Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, and Chamarajanagar districts. However, many organisations extended moral support to the bandh or protest.

The members of the Hotel Owners Association extended support and also staged a protest at Gandhi Square in the city. According to Association president C Narayanagowda, the association extended moral support, but hotels were not closed. As a large number of tourists visit Mysuru everyday, closing hotels would cause inconvenience and affect tourism, he said.

Similarly, theatre owners too extended moral support to the protest. But, theatres remained open. The bandh did not affect Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus, taxi and autorickshaw services.

The schools and colleges functioned normally as the district administration had not declared a holiday. The City Police had deputed security forces at vantage points in the city as a precautionary measure. ‘Mobile Commando Centre’, a security vehicle, was stationed near the KSRTC bus stand in the city.

Protest

However, the members of a few organisations staged protests in the city. The members of Mysuru Zilla Kannada Chalavaligarara Sanga staged a protest at Gandhi Square. The members, holding coconut shells, demanded the state government implement the recommendations. Writer C P Krishnakumar opined that bandh was not necessary as it affected the normal life. Sarojini Mahishi submitted a report long-ago and is applicable not only for Karnataka but, all the states, he said.

The members of Mysuru Horatagarara Samiti staged a protest near Deputy Commissioner’s Office. The protesters also submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa through the district administration. The bandh evoked poor response in Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts.