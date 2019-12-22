Brewery adopts solar power in big way

A Mysuru-based brewery has adopted consumption of solar power in a big way. SPR Brewery of Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) at Maleyuru, on Bannur Road, on the outskirts of the city, has replaced 65% of its total electricity consumption with solar power. AB InBev is a Belgium-based company.

In a press release, issued here, Ben Verhaert, president, South Asia, AB InBev, said, “As the world’s leading brewer, we have an opportunity to catalyse positive change, by adopting sustainable methods. Last year, with the implementation of renewable electricity at our brewery, we generated more than 33.8 lakh kwh, enough to power around 3,000 households a year.

“Now, we are ramping up efforts in our breweries across India. Thus, we are reinforcing our commitment to achieve 100% renewable electricity. By shifting to renewable electricity, we are playing a key role in tackling climate change, to build a sustainable future,” he said.

He said that reflecting its commitment to building a sustainable future, AB InBev’s state-of-the-art brewery in Mysuru has successfully reduced its carbon footprint by 3.5 million kg, by adopting renewable electricity. “The brewery has replaced over 65% of its total electricity consumption with solar power. This is a part of AB InBev’s global commitment to secure 100% of the company’s purchased electricity from renewable sources by 2025,” he added.

The company has signed a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) in India for 3.6 gigawatt hours per year for a period of 10 years with Amp, a global renewable power provider for its Mysuru brewery, last year. The company is also a part of the RE100 initiative, led by The Climate Group in partnership with CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project).