Constable held for rape

Gayathri G R
Chamarajanagar, DHNS
  • Nov 22 2020, 23:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2020, 00:55 ist

A police constable has been arrested on charges of rape, by Ramasamudra police in Chamarajanagar taluk.

Prasad, serving Santhemarahalli police station, is the arrested. Sub-Inspector Ravi Kumar said, “Prasad has been arrested based on a complaint lodged by a woman. A probe is being conducted.” Prasad is the resident of Irasawadi Suturu in Chamarajanagar taluk. According to the complaint, the woman and Prasad were in love and had physical relationship since several years. It is alleged that Prasad started distancing himself from the woman, after he was appointed as constable, a few months ago.

