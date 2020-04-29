Coronavirus lockdown: S T Somashekar hands over Rs 73.16 lakh cheque to Mysuru Zoo authorities

S T Somashekar gives Rs 73.16L cheque for Mysuru zoo

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 29 2020, 11:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2020, 11:54 ist
District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar hands over Rs 73.16 lakh cheque to Mysuru Zoo executive director Amit Kulkarni, at Zoo on Wednesday. (Credit: DH Photo)

District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar handed over Rs 73.16 lakh cheque to Mysuru Zoo authorities on Wednesday.

The Minister, who visited the Zoo to take look on the precautionary measures following the outbreak of COVID-19, handed over the donation raised from the people of Yeshwanthpur assembly segment represented by Somashekar.

It has to be noted that the Minister adopted a female Chamundi under animal adopting scheme for a period of one year by paying Rs 1.75 lakh recently.

He also had paid Rs 25,000 to feed tigers at Mysuru Zoo.

