Coronavirus lockdown: S T Somashekar hands over Rs 73.16 lakh cheque to Mysuru Zoo authorities

District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar handed over Rs 73.16 lakh cheque to Mysuru Zoo authorities on Wednesday.

The Minister, who visited the Zoo to take look on the precautionary measures following the outbreak of COVID-19, handed over the donation raised from the people of Yeshwanthpur assembly segment represented by Somashekar.

It has to be noted that the Minister adopted a female Chamundi under animal adopting scheme for a period of one year by paying Rs 1.75 lakh recently.

He also had paid Rs 25,000 to feed tigers at Mysuru Zoo.