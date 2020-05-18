Coronavirus: Mysuru reports 1 COVID-19 positive case after 18 days

Mysuru reports 1 COVID-19 positive case after 18 days

T R Sathish Kumar
  May 18 2020
Even as Mysureans were celebrating the recovery of 90 COVID-19 positive persons and no casualty, the second chapter of the COVID-19 saga opened on Monday with the detection of a new case. This comes after a gap of 18 days.

It has to be noted that the last COVID-19 positive case was detected on April 29 and Patients 89 and 90 were discharged on May 15. A recovered patient, who was also a severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) patient, died later.

The case detected on Monday is that of a 46-year-old man and he is designated as P1225. He has an inter-state travel history and had arrived in KR Nagar from Mumbai. His family members were residing in KR Nagar and had hence come alone. Immediately after he arrived at the border of KR Nagar, he was shifted for institutional quarantine.

Following two tests as per protocol, his infection was confirmed on Monday. As on Sunday evening, 685 persons, with inter-state travel history, are under institutional quarantine in their respective taluk headquarters. The chances of more such detections are expected over the next couple of weeks.  

