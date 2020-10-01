Dasara elephants begin journey from forest to Mysuru for festive season

With Gajapayana, the journey of Dasara elephants from forests to Mysuru city, festive fervour begins for Dasara 2020.

The elephants, led by Howdah elephant Abhimanyu, have participated in Gajapayana at Veeranahosahalli gate, the entry point to Nagarahole Reserve, in Hunsur taluk in Mysuru district.

As the state government decided to celebrate Dasara in a simple manner, only five elephants will participate in Dasara jamboo savari, which is restricted to Mysuru Palace premises.

Dasara will commence on October 17 and concludes on October 26 with the Jamboo Savari.