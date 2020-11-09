Devotees disappointed as entry into Hasanamba temple restricted

Hundreds of people are visiting Hasanamba temple, in Hassan city, every day, with the hope that they may get an opportunity to enter and have darshan of the deity. But, they are returning disappointed as the district administration has prohibited devotees from entering the temple this year, in the wake of Covid 19.

There was a huge rush to enter the temple on the first day (November 5), when the temple was opened for the annual festival. The temple will remain open till November 16. However, except invitees and dignitaries, there was no entry for others.

A section of the people have been complaining that the ordinary people too should be allowed to have darshan and fulfill their vows.

Letters to deity

The devotees also used to write letters to the deity, seeking divine intervention to solve their problems. Last year, around 150 letters were found in the offering box. Some of them included seeking medical seat for daughter, solve problems faced by the sister, reduce father’s anger, release lover in the jail, own site, new house and many more.

Hundreds of devotees from various places visited the temple on Sunday too, but had to return disappointed. Many were seen offering prayers in front of the LED screens and offering money at the boxes in front of the temple and fulfilling their vow.