Documentary on making of ‘Parva’ play on Rangayana website

‘Parva – Purvaranga’ (Making of Parva), a documentary film on the making of ‘Parva’, a seven-hour mega theatre production of Rangayana, a government-sponsored repertory, will be released at 6.30 pm on June 7 on the website.

The play ‘Parva’, directed by veteran theatre person Prakash Belavadi, is based on novelist S L Bhyrappa’s magnum opus of the same name.

Rangayana director Addanda C Cariyappa said, “Film director P Sheshadri has directed the documentary and it includes details of the preparation to stage the play and experiences narrated by artistes and technicians involved in the production. The 30-minute documentary film can be watched on the official website of Rangayana.”

The preparations for the play ‘Parva’ started during the Covid lockdown last year when activities of Rangayana and the movement of artistes were restricted. Its inaugural shows were held at Karnataka Kalamandira on March 12, 13, and 14 from 10 am.

Later, the shows were held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in parts and on Sunday in full, at Bhoomigeetha auditorium, from March 25. Following encouraging feedback from theatre enthusiasts, the shows were staged in full on Saturday and Sunday only, from April 3, the immediate next week. The last show was held on April 4.

The shows had to be postponed following the imposition of new guidelines by the state government on April 2. Curfew and lockdown were imposed later, due to a rise in Covid cases in the second wave. Thus, the play is yet to be staged again, even though the response was overwhelming during all its shows.