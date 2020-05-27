Forest Dept rescues tiger at Handi Halla in Karnataka

Forest Department officials have rescued a tiger, which is said to have killed a man, at Handi Halla in Nararahole Tiger Reserve on Wednesday.

The tiger had killed one Jagadeesha and his carcass were found near Handi Halla. Jagadeesha had gone missing since Monday.

Following the incident, the villagers had demanded the Forest Department officials to kill the tiger. The officials had placed caged to rescue the big cat.

Following the death, the department personnel began the search operation, with the help of tamed elephants on Monday night.