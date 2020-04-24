H D Kumaraswamy accuses senior IPS officer of taking revenge against him in Padarayanapura case

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy accused senior IPS officer Alok Mohan of taking revenge against him by housing the one accused of attacking the health workers in Padarayanapura in Bengaluru to Ramanagara district prison.

Speaking to reporters here, Kumaraswamy said, during his term as Chief Minister, Alok Mohan, ADGP Prisons had a desire to be Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and also pressurised me. But, I denied as I knew his background. Now, he is taking revenge by transferring accused from the red zone to the green zone.

Kumaraswamy also warned of staging protest against the government, claiming that the government failed to take proper measures.

The people of Ramanagara were angry over the decision and had plans to launch a protest.

ASHA worker suicide case:

Kumaraswamy who inquired health condition of ASHA worker who made an attempt to kill self at Uruli Kyatanahalli in Sriramgapatna taluk, Mandya, said, instead of arresting prime accused who tortured Meenakshi, the police released them on station bail. Kumaraswamy alleged political pressure in this regard.