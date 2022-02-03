Have no information about cabinet expansion: S T Somashekar

District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar said he has no information about Cabinet expansion.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Thursday, Somashekar said, the Chief Minister is supreme and it is left to him whether to expand the cabinet or reshuffle it. “We have no role to play in it,” he said.

Somashekar also denied the allegation of a few MLAs that the Ministers are not attending their phone calls. “We might not attend the calls during an emergency or during meetings. But, our personal secretaries will attend them. No ministers neglected the MLAs” he said.

Somashekar also criticised the leader of opposition Siddaramaiah for his comments that a few BJP MLAs join Congress. The Minister said Congress party leaders are coming out one by one. Let him correct his party first, Somashekar commented.

