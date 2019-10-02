IAF Mi-17 chopper en route Mysuru force-lands in Mandya

Akhil Kadidal
Akhil Kadidal, DHNS, Bengaluru
  Oct 02 2019, 16:07pm ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2019, 16:09pm ist

An Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter which was flying to Mysuru to take part in a flypast on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, carried out an emergency landing in Mandya. 

The aircraft, also flying to Mysuru to participate in the Dasara celebrations, suffered a hydraulic malfunctioning and a loss of oil pressure, which forced it down near Channahalli, in the Mandya district, said police officials. 

There were no fatalities reported in the landing. Indian Air Force technicians and staff are said to be en route to get the aircraft operational later today. 

Police said that they have secured the landing site.

 

