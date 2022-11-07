Int'l Kannadiga award for royal family's YKC Wadiyar

International Kannadiga award for royal family's YKC Wadiyar

The award will be presented to YKC Wadiyar during Vishwa Kannada Habba on November 19 at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium in Dubai

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Nov 07 2022, 20:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2022, 20:14 ist
Yaduveer Krishnaraja Chamaraja Wadiyar. Credit: Special Arrangement

Member of the erstwhile royal family Yaduveer Krishnaraja Chamaraja (YKC) Wadiyar has been selected for the International Kannada Rathna award, presented annually by Dubai Kannadigas to mark Kannada Rajyothsava.

The award will be presented to YKC Wadiyar during Vishwa Kannada Habba on November 19 at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in association with Kannadigaru Dubai Sangha as part of celebration of the 67th Kannada Rajyothsava. Besides, Vishwamanya Award would be presented to achievers in various fields.

A decision to this effect was taken in a preparatory meeting on Vishwa Kannada Habba, chaired by the president of Namma Kundapura Kannada Balaga Gulf Sadanand Das, in Dubai recently. It was decided to present Karnataka Rathna Dr Puneeth Rajkumar Award, from this year to achievers in service in the Gulf nations, on behalf of Kannadigaru Dubai. The first award will be presented to Karnataka Sangha Bahrain.

Film actors like Bhavya, Shruthi, Sudharani, Prema, Vasihta Simha and Megha Shetty will take part in the events, stretching from 11 am to 11 pm, on November 19, while Vijay Raghavendra will be the master of the ceremony. Kannadigas and people from Karnataka origin from across the United Arab Emirates are expected to be part of Vishwa Kannada Habba in Dubai.

While Chaya Krishnamurthy, Runal Martin and Jaleel were nominated to the advisory committee of Kannadigaru Dubai Sangha, Asar Babu, Sathish Hanglur, Puttaraju Gowda were inducted into the sangha. Mallikarjun Gowda, Deepak Somashekar, Arun Kumar and Venkataramana Kamath were present.

Earlier to Vishwa Kannada Habba in Dubai, Sharjah Kannadigas will celebrate Kannada Rajyothsava in Sharjah, said Sharjah Kannada Sangha president M E Mulur.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mysuru
Mysuru royal family
Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar

What's Brewing

Myanmar a potential threat to Asian rhinos: Report

Myanmar a potential threat to Asian rhinos: Report

Kantara a religious experience for me: Rishab Shetty

Kantara a religious experience for me: Rishab Shetty

'Black Panther' sequel sees women in the forefront

'Black Panther' sequel sees women in the forefront

Why are we here?: Activists shunted to COP27 sidelines

Why are we here?: Activists shunted to COP27 sidelines

A look at Himachal's Chamba constituency ahead of polls

A look at Himachal's Chamba constituency ahead of polls

India’s 1st voter wanted to vote in person

India’s 1st voter wanted to vote in person

Kohli named ICC player of the month for October

Kohli named ICC player of the month for October

Namibian cheetahs hunt first prey on Indian soil

Namibian cheetahs hunt first prey on Indian soil

Elections revive HP's pandemic-hit printing businesses

Elections revive HP's pandemic-hit printing businesses

Kamal Haasan turns 68! Why he is a powerhouse of talent

Kamal Haasan turns 68! Why he is a powerhouse of talent

 