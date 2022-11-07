International Kannadiga award for royal family's YKC Wadiyar

Member of the erstwhile royal family Yaduveer Krishnaraja Chamaraja (YKC) Wadiyar has been selected for the International Kannada Rathna award, presented annually by Dubai Kannadigas to mark Kannada Rajyothsava.

The award will be presented to YKC Wadiyar during Vishwa Kannada Habba on November 19 at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in association with Kannadigaru Dubai Sangha as part of celebration of the 67th Kannada Rajyothsava. Besides, Vishwamanya Award would be presented to achievers in various fields.

A decision to this effect was taken in a preparatory meeting on Vishwa Kannada Habba, chaired by the president of Namma Kundapura Kannada Balaga Gulf Sadanand Das, in Dubai recently. It was decided to present Karnataka Rathna Dr Puneeth Rajkumar Award, from this year to achievers in service in the Gulf nations, on behalf of Kannadigaru Dubai. The first award will be presented to Karnataka Sangha Bahrain.

Film actors like Bhavya, Shruthi, Sudharani, Prema, Vasihta Simha and Megha Shetty will take part in the events, stretching from 11 am to 11 pm, on November 19, while Vijay Raghavendra will be the master of the ceremony. Kannadigas and people from Karnataka origin from across the United Arab Emirates are expected to be part of Vishwa Kannada Habba in Dubai.

While Chaya Krishnamurthy, Runal Martin and Jaleel were nominated to the advisory committee of Kannadigaru Dubai Sangha, Asar Babu, Sathish Hanglur, Puttaraju Gowda were inducted into the sangha. Mallikarjun Gowda, Deepak Somashekar, Arun Kumar and Venkataramana Kamath were present.

Earlier to Vishwa Kannada Habba in Dubai, Sharjah Kannadigas will celebrate Kannada Rajyothsava in Sharjah, said Sharjah Kannada Sangha president M E Mulur.