JD(S), Congress in search for candidates against KCN

With disqualified MLA K C Narayana Gowda getting an opportunity to contest the upcoming byelection from KR Pet Assembly constituency, the JD(S) and Congress are scouting for suitable candidates to be fielded against Gowda.

As soon as the Supreme Court’s verdict was out, followers of Narayana Gowda heaved a sigh of relief and celebrated by visiting temples and offered prayers, as celebrations have been banned in view of the model code of conduct (MCC), across Mandya district.

Narayana Gowda’s camp was ready to field his wife Devaki, in case the SC’s verdict was not favourable. Devaki too was visiting temples along with her husband and was participating in various programs. There were rumours that Chief Minister Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra may contest if the verdict was otherwise. Now, it is almost clear that Narayana Gowda would contest on BJP ticket.

JD(S) is searching for the right candidate to face the tough competition against Narayana Gowda, its erstwhile MLA twice. The names of ZP members B S Devaraju, H T Manju, and contractor A R Raghu are doing the rounds. The party leaders held a meeting in Bengaluru on Wednesday and are likely to announce the name of the candidate on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Congress is adopting a wait and watch policy. As Congress leader K B Chandrashekar is not coming forward, B Prakash Balavati is seeking the ticket. Chandrashekar said that he has not sought a ticket from the party. “If the high command issues the ticket, I will contest,” he said.