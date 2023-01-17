KSOU plans pan-India online courses, to enhance enrolment to over 1 lakh

Mysuru-based Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) is planning to start nationwide online courses, besides its traditional Open Distance Learning (ODL) courses and statewide online courses, once it gets National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation.

Speaking to DH here on Monday, KSOU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Sharanappa V Halse said that the university has applied for NAAC grading for the first time in the 27 years of its establishment and it is confident of getting a top rank.

“As the NAAC accreditation is expected in March, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has allowed admission for the January cycle up to March,” he added.

KSOU was established in June 1996, from the Institute for Correspondence Courses and Continued Edification (ICC and CE) of the University of Mysore (UoM). The ICC and CE was started in 1966, under UoM.

“KSOU had reached an annual enrolment of over one lakh students before 2015. At present, the strength of KSOU is around 41,000 students, including 20,000 admissions during the current academic year. We have launched an admission drive to reach every nook and corner of Karnataka and regain the past glory in ODL courses. Besides, we want to reach students, cutting across borders, through online courses. Thus, NAAC accreditation is a requirement,” Halse said.

Halse said there are 14 universities in India, exclusively offering ODL courses, besides Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). “Among them, Ahmedabad-based Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University in Gujarat has secured NAAC A++ grade. Compared to all other ODL universities, KSOU is far better in terms of infrastructure, human resources and quality of education. Thus, we are confident of getting a top-rank,” he said.

“KSOU has a staff strength of 1,200 with 139 study centres and 23 regional centres. On a pilot basis, the seven staffers of the MBA department have been given a task to cover all 31 districts of Karnataka in 10 days and enhance the enrolment for the courses of their particular department. Other departments will replicate the model, to increase the overall enrollment,” he said.

It has to be recalled that the UGC, in its order dated June 10, 2015, derecognised the courses offered by KSOU with retrospective effect from the academic year 2013-14. The derecognition followed a show cause notice issued on June 10, 2011, after taking into account the KSOU’s response.

In October 2018, the UGC granted recognition to the courses offered by the KSOU and permitted admissions for the academic year 2018-19, following a fresh proposal.