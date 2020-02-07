Man killed in road accident near Mysuru's Nanjangud Road

A man, who was severely injured in a road accident near a toll gate on Nanjangud Road, succumbed to injuries.
The deceased is identified as Mahadevaswamy of Channaodeyanapura in Gundlupet taluk in Chmarajanagar district.
He was severely injured after a truck hit his two-wheeler. He was bounding Mysuru and the over-speeding truck hit his two-wheeler from behind.
Following the accident, the Highway Patrol Police had shifted him to the hospital where he died.
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe