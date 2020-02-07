Man killed in road accident near Mysuru's Nanjangud Road

A man, who was severely injured in a road accident near a toll gate on Nanjangud Road, succumbed to injuries.

The deceased is identified as Mahadevaswamy of Channaodeyanapura in Gundlupet taluk in Chmarajanagar district.

He was severely injured after a truck hit his two-wheeler. He was bounding Mysuru and the over-speeding truck hit his two-wheeler from behind.

Following the accident, the Highway Patrol Police had shifted him to the hospital where he died.