Man killed in road accident near Mysuru's Nanjangud Rd

Man killed in road accident near Mysuru's Nanjangud Road

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Feb 07 2020, 10:44am ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2020, 10:44am ist
Representative image. (iStock Photo)

A man, who was severely injured in a road accident near a toll gate on Nanjangud Road, succumbed to injuries.

The deceased is identified as Mahadevaswamy of Channaodeyanapura in Gundlupet taluk in Chmarajanagar district.

He was severely injured after a truck hit his two-wheeler. He was bounding Mysuru and the over-speeding truck hit his two-wheeler from behind.

Following the accident, the Highway Patrol Police had shifted him to the hospital where he died.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mysuru
Comments (+)
 