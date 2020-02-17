Man on Mysuru-bound KSRTC bus sedated, robbed

Man on Mysuru-bound KSRTC bus sedated, robbed

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Feb 17 2020, 09:17am ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2020, 09:17am ist
Representative image. (iStock Photo)

A man was robbed of his valuables after he was offered a soft drink laced with sedatives on a bus from Bengaluru to Mysuru.

Anil Kumar was travelling on a KSRTC bus from Satellite Bus stand in Bengaluru to Mysuru. 

After he boarded the bus at 11.30 am, a co-passenger offered him a soft drink.

Anil realised about the robbery after his sister woke him up at a bus stop. He lost a gold chain weighing 15 gram, finger ring, laptop, mobile phone, documents and cash worth Rs 10,500.
Anil has filed a complaint with Lashkar Police. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bengaluru
Mysuru
KSRTC
Comments (+)
 