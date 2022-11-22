Mangaluru blast: Cops verify 10 to 11 people in Mysuru

Mangaluru blast: Cops verify 10 to 11 people in Mysuru

Cops have intensified security measures and are verifying checkpoints in Mysuru, which is a major tourist destination

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru ,
  • Nov 22 2022, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2022, 22:40 ist
A cooker fitted with detonator, wires and batteries found during the investigation after the Mangaluru blast. Credit: PTI Photo

In view of the Mangaluru terror blast accused Shariq being found to have rented a house in Mysuru, city police are focusing on verifying tenants in Mysuru. With Mysuru being a major tourist destination, they have even intensified security measures and are verifying checkpoints.

Speaking to Deccan Herald Mysuru city police commissioner Ramesh Banoth informed this. He said that they are looking into several parameters followed by the incident.

He also informed that they have verified over 10 to 11 people in Mysuru. Mangaluru police have taken two of them to Mangaluru for inquiry. 

They are only facilitating Mangaluru police, city top cop Ramesh Banoth said.

According to sources, so far police have taken Mohan Kunar into custody. He is the owner of the house which Shariq had taken for rent at 10th cross Lokanayak Nagar in Metgalli police station limits in Mysuru. They have also taken his friend Syed who underwent training at the mobile repair centre at Agrahara in Mysuru. Also, police have reportedly taken the accused's other friend Ruvulla from Mysuru to Bengaluru. Police have even verified Prasad, the owner of the mobile repair training centre at Agrahara in Mysuru. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mangaluru
Mysuru
blast
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Legal retail marijuana in NY just around the corner

Legal retail marijuana in NY just around the corner

Explained | How accurate is a lie-detector test?

Explained | How accurate is a lie-detector test?

Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?

Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?

FIFA World Cup matches running longer than ever

FIFA World Cup matches running longer than ever

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

 