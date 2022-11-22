Mangaluru blast: Cops verify 10 to 11 people in Mysuru

In view of the Mangaluru terror blast accused Shariq being found to have rented a house in Mysuru, city police are focusing on verifying tenants in Mysuru. With Mysuru being a major tourist destination, they have even intensified security measures and are verifying checkpoints.

Speaking to Deccan Herald Mysuru city police commissioner Ramesh Banoth informed this. He said that they are looking into several parameters followed by the incident.

He also informed that they have verified over 10 to 11 people in Mysuru. Mangaluru police have taken two of them to Mangaluru for inquiry.

They are only facilitating Mangaluru police, city top cop Ramesh Banoth said.

According to sources, so far police have taken Mohan Kunar into custody. He is the owner of the house which Shariq had taken for rent at 10th cross Lokanayak Nagar in Metgalli police station limits in Mysuru. They have also taken his friend Syed who underwent training at the mobile repair centre at Agrahara in Mysuru. Also, police have reportedly taken the accused's other friend Ruvulla from Mysuru to Bengaluru. Police have even verified Prasad, the owner of the mobile repair training centre at Agrahara in Mysuru.