MCC intensifies drive against littering

The civic bodies in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts have began to act tough against the people who deface the beauty of the cities by dumping waste on vacant spaces and besides roads. Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has been imposing a fine against violators and there are provisions to file criminal cases.

The MCC had concentrated on commercial complexes earlier. Now, the authorities have intensified the drive in all 65 wards. Health inspectors were assigned to take care of the issue and they will impose ‘spot fine’. The authorities had penalised a few people in JP Nagar, recently.

Even though the MCC and volunteers of various organisations are making continuous efforts to keep the city clean, some people dispose waste either by the roads or on vacant places.

MCC Health Officer Dr D G Nagaraju said, “The offenders will be charged Rs 100 for the first offence and Rs 200 for the second time. The fine amount will be doubled, if it continues and there are provisions to file a criminal case against the violators, if violations continue. Till now, no cases have been filed.”

Collect waste regularly

While a majority of the people have welcomed the move, a section of the people claim that the MCC must first ensure regular waste collection.

Srinath of Vijayanagar claimed that the civic workers are not regularly visiting the area to collect waste and there is no specific time for them. The workers visit the area once in two or three days and it forces the residents to dispose the waste on vacant spaces.

Lakshmi of JP Nagar claimed the same and said that waste collection is not up to the mark as the civic workers have no specific timing.

“I am a working woman and leave the house early in the morning, but the civic workers do not come on time. I am forced to handover the waste once in two or three days. The MCC must place at least one dustbin in a street and must allow the residents to drop the waste within a given time,” she said.

However, Dr Nagaraju claimed that the waste collection is regular and the civic workers visit every ward everyday.

“We take attendance of the civic workers everyday. No such complaints have been reported recently and the authorities attend to the plaints immediately,” he claimed

Public littering

Kollegal City Municipal Council, Chamarajanagar district, has decided to implement Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 in an effective manner and warned the people not to litter or spit in public places. The authorities have decided to impose a fine of Rs 50 for first time violations and Rs 100 for the second time.

The authorities will also impose a fine of Rs 50 on households and Rs 250 for business establishments if waste is not segregated at the source level. The fine amount will be Rs 250 for households and Rs 500 for business establishments, if it is repeated.