Mysuru designer’s creation in Safai Mitra Challenge

If the design submitted by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is approved by the Union government, all civic workers of the country will wear the uniform designed by a Mysuru-based designer.

The MCC, which has been introducing several new concepts, took up the ‘Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge - 2021’, by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and submitted a design as per the speculations. It may be mentioned that the MCC had recently launched ‘One Corporation One Number’, said to be the first-of-its-kind in India.

In its initiative to create awareness and to appreciate the Safaimitras (pourakarmikas) in the country, the Union Ministry recently held a contest, asking the cities to design uniform for Safaimitras. The uniform should have the logo of Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge.

The Centre has also earmarked a special fund of Rs 12 crore for the Urban Local Body, whose design bags the first prize.

Mysuru is among the 242 cities of India, that has taken up the challenge. The MCC took up the opportunity and announced a contest of designing uniform for Mysureans. Six people from the city submitted their design.

A committee, headed by MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, selected the best design, submitted by Asha Jayakrishnan, principal of Queens School of Design, in Mysuru. She bagged a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

While Mysuru is the only city in Karnataka, that has taken part in the competition, it is said that only seven cities have taken part in the national-level.

Speaking to DH, Asha Jayakrishnan said she is happy to be a part of the initiative and win the ‘One Nation One Uniform’ contest held by the MCC. “If the uniform is selected in the national-level, it will be another feather in the cap of the heritage city of Mysuru. It will be a proud moment for Mysureans. The civic workers from across the country will wear the same uniform, designed at the heritage city,” she said.

Blue and orange colour scheme

Asha said, “As per the prerequisites, I chose the colour scheme of Blue and Orange for the uniform. As blue is the colour of the year 2020, I chose dark blue along with bright orange. These colours were chosen to give motivation and to enhance the mood of the civic workers, who are usually seen wearing Khakhi uniforms since decades.”

“Moreover, they would look smartly dressed, in this uniform. The attire will have Kangaroo pockets to keep the tools. The pockets also have divisions to accommodate different lengths of tools. The shirt has three pockets and one pocket in the trousers. The colour orange has been reinforced at the knee, on the trousers, which prevents tearing and also provides cushioning. There are reflect stripes in neon green, which serves as a protection, during night times,” she said.

While the Safaimitra logo will be printed on the back of the shirt, the right hand of the shirt will have the Swachch Bharat logo and the MCC logo will be on the chest pocket, both embroidered. There is also a belt to hold extra tools and a pouch. The design, specification sheets and patterns have been submitted, awaiting results, she said.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, launched the challenge with theme ‘Manhole to Machine-hole Transformation’ last month, to encourage more number of cities and towns to adopt mechanised cleaning of sewers and septic tanks, and to motivate smaller cities to emulate.

However, Mysuru City Corporation has banned manual scavenging in 2011, according to an officer.

The results would be announced on August 15 by the Union Ministry on the occasion of the Independence Day.