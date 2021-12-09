Mysuru region gets ready for MLC polls on December 10

All necessary arrangements have been made for the Legislative Council elections for the Local Authorities’ Constituencies in the Mysuru region, comprising Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts.

The elections are scheduled to be held on December 10 from 8 am to 4 pm and the counting of votes will be held on December 14. The respective district administrations have taken measures to ensure that Covid-19 protocols will be followed in all the centres.

Voters are not allowed to carry mobile phones inside the polling stations and the voting process will be video graphed as per the guidelines of the Election Commission.

Mysuru-Chamarajanagar is a dual member constituency and has a total of 6,771 voters. While Mysuru district has 4,502 voters, Chamarajanagar has 2,269. Mysuru district administration has established 259 polling stations and deputed 1,192 staff on poll duty. Likewise, the Chamarajanagar district administration has deputed 617 staff on poll duty in 134 polling stations.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal, who inspected the mustering process, said all necessary measures are in place to conduct the elections. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed in all the polling stations, she said.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R Girish said the district administration is all prepared to conduct free and fair MLC elections. As many as 257 polling stations have been established across the constituency for a total of 3,578 voters. The district administration has appointed 570 staff for election duty and 285 micro observers will be on duty in the polling stations.

In Mandya district, there are a total of 4,034 voters and the district administration has established 240 polling stations. The district administration has identified 39 polling stations as hypersensitive, 90 as sensitive and 111 as normal polling stations.

Check out the latest videos from DH: