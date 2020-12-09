Mysuru to have helpline for sewage cleaners

Mysuru is among few cities in the country that will be the first to operationalise Safaimitra Suraksha Helpline Number 14420, the helpline which will address the concerns of sewage cleaners.

"Kota (South), Port Blair, Bhubaneswar, Moga, Gurugram and Ranchi are other cities which will start the operationalise the helpline," said the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The setting up of the helpline is one among the few criteria mentioned by the Ministry to encourage urban local bodies to adopt mechanised cleaning of sewers and septic tanks.

Earlier Union Housing and Urban Affairs have launched Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge on this issue.

The Challenge aims to ensure that no life of any sewer or septic tank cleaner is ever lost again owing to the issue of ‘hazardous cleaning.

The Challenge focussed on creating citizen awareness on this critical issue. Along with this, a dedicated helpline number has been set up to register complaints and provide real-time solutions on desludging of sewer overflow.

The Ministry will make an on-ground assessment of participating cities in the Challenge in May 2021 by an independent agency and results of the same will be declared on 15 August 2021.

"Cities will be awarded in three sub-categories – with a population of more than 10 lakhs, 3-10 lakhs and up to 3 lakhs, with a total prize money of Rs 52 crores to be given to winning cities across all categories," Hardeep Singh Puri earlier said.