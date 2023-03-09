Mysuru welcomes mandatory uniform rules for auto drivers

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S Janhavi held a meeting with representatives of auto drivers of Mysuru city recently, on the rules and regulations that must be followed mandatorily. A discussion on the need to wear a full uniform, essentials to be carried and problems faced by auto drivers was held.

Janhavi, then, stressed on the need for the auto drivers to wear the khaki uniforms proudly and correctly. She asked all drivers to obey the traffic rules, including uniform, properly, to protect themselves from getting caught by the police or ending up paying penalties. A deadline has been given up to March 15.

As per Section 14(a)(b) of Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, “Every driver of a transport vehicle shall, while on duty, should wear a uniform of the type prescribed: (a) Khaki bush coat (half arm shirt); and (b) khaki trousers.”

As per Section 13(d) of KMV Rules, 1989, “The driver of a transport vehicle, while on duty, shall wear clean dress and in the manner prescribed.”

“Thus, an auto driver must wear a khaki shirt, with khaki pants. If he or she wears a khaki shirt on a civil dress, it can be considered punishable and can be fined up to Rs 500. Besides, essential documents like driving licence (DL), display card, registration certificate (RC), insurance and fitness certificate (FC) must be carried all the time and all auto drivers must print their auto number (issued by traffic police) on their auto. if they don’t have the auto number, they can get the registered number from the police,” said Janhavi.

“Display card, containing information of the auto and driver, must be displayed inside the auto. The meter must be in working condition and must be used regularly, during rides. Only three passengers and driver must be seated in an auto. The passengers must get down only on the left side, not the right side. The FC must be updated regularly. A term of five, three or two years is set by the police, to update the FC, depending on the age of the driver. If any of the above rules are not followed, it is punishable and may be penalised,” she said.

“Awareness is the key. The auto drivers should know that they will not be penalised, if they follow the rules. One should be proud to wear a khaki uniform, because khaki denotes trust and safety,” said DCP Janhavi.

S Sowmya, one of the six women auto drivers of Mysuru, said that the meeting conducted by the police was really useful.

“All auto drivers are well aware of the rules, as they are briefed and tested while issuing the DL. But, some of them are either negligent or reckless to follow the rules. Such initiatives by the police would make the auto drivers to abide by the rules,” she said.

R Yogesh, who has 15 years of auto driving experience, said, the auto drivers must be disciplined and respect their job. “Nowadays, most of the auto drivers are aware of the rules. But, they are lethargic. Only a sense of awareness and discipline among auto drivers will ensure the safety of both drivers and passengers,” he said.