Newly-wed woman dies under mysterious circumstances

A 28-year-old newly married woman died under mysterious circumstances at the SBM colony in Srirampur in the city.

Asharani, the deceased, was married to one Pradeep one month ago and her parents had given Rs 5 lakh cash and valuables during the marriage.

Asharani's family members alleged that Pradeep and his family members killed her due to dowry. Kuvempu Nagar Police are investigating the case.