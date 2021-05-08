Newly-wed woman dies under mysterious circumstances

Kuvempu Nagar Police are investigating the case

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 08 2021, 14:57 ist
  • updated: May 08 2021, 14:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

A 28-year-old newly married woman died under mysterious circumstances at the SBM colony in Srirampur in the city. 

Asharani, the deceased, was married to one Pradeep one month ago and her parents had given Rs 5 lakh cash and valuables during the marriage. 

Asharani's family members alleged that Pradeep and his family members killed her due to dowry. Kuvempu Nagar Police are investigating the case.

 

Karnataka
Mysuru
murder

