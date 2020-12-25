No New Year at Mysuru Palace: DC

This New Year there will be no special events at the Mysuru Palace. Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has ordered cancellation of events to welcome 2021.

Every year, the District Administration used to welcome New Year in a grand manner, with display of crackers and by illuminating the Palace at midnight. But, this time, there will be no illumination, flower show or display of firecrackers, she said. The district administration has also imposed restrictions on people visiting the Chamundi Hill on New Year day.

Covid test for UK returnees

The District Administration and the Health department have conducted Covid-19 test for 18 persons, who reached Mysuru from UK.

All the persons have tested negative for the infection, she said. It has to be noted that a total of 137 persons reached Mysuru from UK. Among them, a few people belong to Mandya and Kodagu districts, the DC said.