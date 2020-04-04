People representatives fail to maintain social distance in Mysuru

People representatives like MLAs came under criticism as they failed to maintain social distance as per the guidelines of World Health Organization (WHO) and governments to combat COVID-19.

People's representatives are moving around in groups and are distributing essential items to needy people, without maintaining social distance of at least one metre between each other, as per the guidelines.

MLAs L Nagendra, S A Ramdas, G T Devegowda and MP Pratap Simha, who are touring their respective constituencies, are violating the guidelines. For instance, MLA Nagendra distributed milk to needy people on Saturday, but no social distance was maintained. Similarly, Ramdas distributed candles at JK Grounds and Lalitha Mahal Palace Grounds. But, the people as well as the MLA failed to maintain the guidelines.

Likewise, G T Devegowda, District In-charge Minister V Somanna and MP Pratap Simha came under criticism for spraying disinfectants, violating the guidelines.

Not time for publicity

A member of an organization, who is working to combat COVID-19 said, “We have been struggling to contain the spread of COVID-19. But, the politicians are reluctant to cooperate. Of course, their involvement is much needed. But this is not the time for seeking publicity."

An officer, who wished to maintain anonymity, said, it has become difficult for them to maintain people's representatives. In many instances, we are forced to be mute spectators, he said.