Railway Protection Force bust fake recruitment racket in Mysuru

Police attached to Railway Protection Force (RPF) have unearthed a fake recruitment racket and arrested two persons, including a retired railway employee. It is suspected that the gang has cheated more than 400 people.

The arrested are Chandregowda S Patil and Shivaswamy, 62, a retired railway employee. Suspecting the movement of a few persons, taking photographs on the premises of Railway Hospital, the Railway Chief Medical Superintendent filed a complaint with RPF .

The Police team, led by Thomas John, Divisional Security Commissioner, Mysuru, and A Sridhar, Assistant Security Commissioner, was pressed into action to keep a watch on the activities of these people. On close surveillance of the gang, it was confirmed that they were running a fake railway recruitment racket luring young people promising lucrative Railway jobs.

The gang was operating at a house opposite Shiva Shakthi Kalyana Mantapa, near Highway circle. The target of the gang was mainly poor and rural people. The gang members were collecting original certificates of the candidates and issuing fake letters, medical memos and fake appointment orders. As per the estimate, around 400 candidates have been cheated, involving Rs 22 crore. Many had given money by selling their land and availing high interest loans.

The police recovered 221 blank signed cheque leaves, cash amounting to Rs 4.15 lakh, original documents of aspiring candidates, cheque books, about 100 fake Railway appointment orders, 70 fake nameplates of TTEs', a laptop, a computer were among things seized from the gang.

The case has been transferred to Mandi Police for further investigation.

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, South Western Railway, Mysuru Division, lauded the swift action of the RPF in busting the racket. He appealed to the job aspirants to visit the official websites of Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), only. Any information or notices being circulated on social media regarding RRBs or offers being made by individuals for monetary consideration should be ignored, he said.

