Shift from rank to quality of education: Suresh Kumar

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that he is looking at a shift from ranking to quality of education.

After attending the Mysuru region-level progress review meeting of academic progress, at Hemavathy Hall of Abdul Nazeer Sab State Institute of Rural Development (ANSSIRD), here, on Tuesday, he said, "The district-wise ranking, on the basis of pass percentage of students in SSLC and PUC exams, would be replaced with a system to evaluate qualitative progress of students in each district."

He said, "Ranking is a mode to quantify the overall results of the students of a particular district in comparison with other districts. But, it is not a parameter to gauge the quality or understanding of the subject among the students. So, a new system needs to be formulated.”

Earlier, during the meeting, the minister said that the efforts of the Education department and schools should start from eighth standard to make learning a joy among students, so that the children are ready for the 10th standard public exams.

He concluded the presentations by DDPIs and principals of District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) from eight districts of Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru and Udupi.

He encouraged the DDPIs and school authorities to emulate the best practices of other districts to achieve good results of the students. He appreciated the initiatives taken up by the Chief Executive Officers of the Zilla Panchayats in encouraging the teachers and also students to study well for the exams.