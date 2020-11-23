Three held for looting construction workers in Mysuru

Three arrested for looting construction workers in Mysuru

The trio had assaulted the workers, who were resting in a shed besides the highway on November 18

  • Nov 23 2020, 18:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2020, 18:01 ist
The suspects seen with Metagalli Police in Mysuru.

The Mysuru city police arrested three highway robbers, who looted construction workers, on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway near Siddalingapura recently.

Metagalli police arrested Sharath alias Manu, 19 of Chikannahalli Cross in Pandavapura taluk of Mandya district; Sharath alias Kyatu, 20, Maratikyatanahalli in Mysuru taluk; and Srinivas alias Manju, 32 of Mandi Mohalla in Mysuru on Sunday.

The trio had assaulted the workers, who were resting in a shed besides the highway on November 18. They had taken away two mobile phones and Rs 400 in cash from the workers.

According to the police, the trio used a stolen bike for the crime. Manu had stolen a bike in Holenarasipur of Hassan district and the vehicle was used for the robbery.

The police recovered the bike and mobile phones from the suspects.

