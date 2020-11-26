Vijayanagara must be made as district: B Sriramulu

Vijayanagara must be made as district: B Sriramulu

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  Nov 26 2020
  • updated: Nov 26 2020, 15:24 ist
Karnataka Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu on Thursday said that Vijayanagar should be made as a district by carving out six taluks from Bellari.

While speaking to reporters, Sriramulu said Bellari is a big district and creating another district will help develop the region. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Law Minister J C Madhu Swamy will take necessary measures in this regard, he said.

When asked about the BJP forming the government in the state, Sriramulu said, along with 17 MLAs, who joined BJP from other parties, 105 BJP MLAs also have made equal contributions towards forming the government.

On Cabinet expansion or reshuffle, Sriramulu said that the chief minister will decide about it.

Sriramulu also defended the move to set up the Maratha Development Authority saying, it was established to develop the poor people and not the language. 

