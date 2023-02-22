Wadiyars launch NEP 2020 based school in Mysuru

Chairman of Ancient History and Archaeology department, Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Shalvapille Iyengar said, "Wadiyar kings of Yadu dynasty have been pioneers in all aspects in India and the establishment of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 based Sri Chamarajendra School for Excellence (SCSE) is one such initiative."

During the launch of SCSE on the premises of Sri Jayachamaraja Ursu Education Trust (SJUET), on Krishnaraja Boulevard in Chamarajapuram, Mysuru, on Wednesday, Iyengar said, "At a time when industry persons are complaining that the graduates are not employable, implementation of NEP 2020 should gain momentum. Sri Chamarajendra Ursu Boarding School (SCUBS), which was closed a few years ago was relaunched as SCSE on Wednesday, to mark the 161st birth anniversary of Chamarajendra Wadiyar, also known as Tenth Chamaraja Wadiyar."

Iyengar said, "NEP 2020 is a major shift in education, after nearly four decades. NEP 2020 should inculcate ethical and moral ethos of Bharat. In fact, Wadiyars were progressive. Besides starting schools, colleges and universities, they established industries and provided apprenticeship and later jobs. They also started technical education, besides regular courses.”

He appealed to SJUET patron Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and president Yaduveer Krishnaraja Chamaraja (YKC) Wadiyar to start a private university, like their predecessor Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar who started University of Mysore (UoM) in 1916, the first university outside the domain of the British administration in India and the sixth university in India as a whole, which is also the first ever university in Karnataka, in modern terms."

“As per the motto of SCSE ‘Jnanamanyo Bhava’, the Wadiyars have been blessing the people with good education. As per the Indian ethos, education is not to earn money, but for one’s own ‘mukthi’ or liberation,” Iyengar said.

Drawing parallels with the establishment of Oriental Research Centre (ORI) and Maharaja’s College on the same campus by Sri Chamarajendra Wadiyar, to provide knowledge of both ancient and modern worlds to the students, with the launch of SCSE, Yaduveer said that the same concept of fusion of education is being explored.

Wadiyar said, "As the earlier form of education was meant to groom workhorses, there was a complaint that creativity and innovation was lacking among Indians. NEP 2020 is expected to encourage innovation.”

Deputy Director for Public Instruction Ramachandra Raje Urs recalled his stay and education at SCUBS for 11 years and interactions with then SJUET president Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar. SJUET secretary Mahesh N Urs, vice-president Bharathi Sridhar Raje Urs, joint secretary Sardar Srikanta Raje Urs, and members B P Balachandra Urs and Padmashree Urs were present.