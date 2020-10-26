Will celebrate Naada Habba in grand manner next year: CM Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said that the state government will celebrate Dasara in a grand manner next year.

The CM, who arrived in Mysuru, to participate in the Dasara 'Jamboo Savari', the final leg of 'Naada Habba', was speaking to reporters, here.

He said, due to the outbreak of Covid-19, this Dasara is a low-key affair. "I pray to Chamundeshwari Devi to give strength to celebrate the festival in a grand manner next year," he said.

The Chief Minister will perform puja to 'Nandi Dwaja' and will perform 'Pushparchane' later.