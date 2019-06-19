Yoga Day to stress on 'Communal Harmony'

The fifth International Yoga Day in the ‘City of Palaces’, will stress on communal harmony. The district administration has invited religious heads of different communities to participate in the event, organised at Mysuru Race Club (MRC), at the foot of Chamundi Hill on June 21.

The district administration has invited Suttur mutt seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami, Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swami of Avadhoota Datta Peetha, Bishop K A William and Sir Khazi Mohammed Usman Shariff to participate in the event.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar in a press conference at his office, here, said, “The religious heads have accepted our invitation. Apart from health, the event is also aimed to spread communal harmony.”

The DC said, “All preparations have been made for the event and one lakh participants are expected to attend. A large number of students are expected to be part of the Yoga Day and various educational institution have joined hands. The participants need to assemble at the venue at 6.30 am and the programme will start at 7 am. The performance of the aasanas will start at 7.30 am.”

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will run buses to MRC from various parts of the city from 5 am to ferry the yoga participants. In all, three ambulances and two teams of doctors will be deputed, he said.

No plastic

The DC has urged the participants to bring water along with them. In order to ensure cleanliness and to reduce the use of plastic materials, plastic bottle is banned and the authorities will supply drinking water through tankers and water cans.

As many as 25 water points will be established and six water tankers will be stationed. The district administration will serve breakfast for the participants, he said.

The DC said that mobile and temporary toilets will be placed at the venue.

Security

The city police will make adequate security arrangements, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), M Muthuraju. “Adequate police personnel will be deputed at the venue to ensure the safety of the participants. As many as 675 men, four KSRP battalion, 12 platoons of City Armed Reserve (CAR), 20 Mounted Police and four Bomb Detecting Squad, will be in place,” he said.

The DCP said, “Vehicle movement is restricted and diverted near the MRC. A total of six gates have been established to enter the venue. While participants can enter from five gates, one gate is reserved for VIP entry.”

The DCP urged the organisations and NGOs not to distribute breakfast outside the ground as it will result in traffic jams.