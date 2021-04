As per the directions of Archaeological Survey of India, the Srikanteshwara temple at Nanjangud in Mysuru district will be closed for the public for a month, till May 15, according to Temple Executive Officer Ravindra.

The temple was open on Friday till afternoon. As per the order, the main entrance of the temple was closed for the public entry from Friday evening. However, pujas and other rituals will be conducted at the temple every day, he said.