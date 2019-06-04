NEET results likely on June 5

The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 that was held last month are expected to be announced today.

Even though the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the test has not officially announced the dates of the results, the calendar of events released by the agency earlier stated that the results will be declared on June 5.

NEET is a gateway for admission to undergraduate medical courses across India. The test was conducted in two phases. While the first phase was held on May 5, the second phase was held on May 20.

Over 15 lakh candidates registered for the test across the nation. Due to natural calamities at Odisha and over 500 students who had missed out on the test due to a train delay in Karnataka, the second phase was conducted on May 20. It is expected that the results would be out by Wednesday afternoon. Results will be available on the official website of NTA www.ntaneet.nic.in