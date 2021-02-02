Nehru statue row goes to Privileges panel

Nehru's statue was relocated to the North-West corner to make way for the metro station

Shruthi HM Sastry
Shruthi HM Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 02 2021, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2021, 22:50 ist
Vidhana Soudha. Credit: DH photo.

Owing to a delay on the part of the government in relocating Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's statue in Vidhana Soudha, Karnataka Legislative Council chairperson Pratapchandra Shetty on Tuesday referred the matter to the Privileges Committee.

Originally located on the lawn near the South-East entrance of Vidhana Soudha, Nehru's statue was relocated to the North-West corner to make way for the metro station.

On September 23, 2020, after a ruckus erupted in the Upper House with Congress leaders demanding relocation of the statue, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had given a written statement that the statue would be relocated at the earliest.

On Tuesday, MLC K Govindaraj pointed out that even though the then Chief Secretary had directed the concerned officials to relocate it before December 31, 2020, no action was taken. "This is a breach of privilege. I urge this matter to be referred to the Privileges Committee," he submitted in the House. It was Govindaraj who had raised the issue September last.

Giving his approval to this, Shetty said, not only will this be referred to the committee, action will be initiated against those who have not properly recorded the proceedings in the House on the said day. "Since it was not recorded properly, audio and media reports may be considered," he said.

