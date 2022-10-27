New child rights panel chief wasn't on the selection list

Former BJP leader K Naganna Gowda, the new chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR), was not in the list of names recommended for the post, documents show, adding to the controversy surrounding his appointment.

Documents with DH show that the Department of Women and Child Development had constituted an internal committee to vet applications for the KSCPCR chairperson’s post and shortlist 10 eligible candidates. Gowda was not among the ten.

The committee consisted of the department’s director, deputy director and joint director.

The original list had 10 names including the likes of academician V P Niranjanaradhya, child rights activist Vasudeva Sharma and former KSCPCR member Mariswamy.

“Some of us are planning to go to court as the appointment of the new chairperson is completely political,” one aspirant for the post said.

A child rights activist pointed out that the KSCPCR is unlike any other state-run board or corporation where political appointments happen. “This is a quasi-judicial body and the government should look beyond politics,” the activist said.

According to sources, a prominent Vokkaliga BJP leader, who is also a Cabinet minister, mounted pressure on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for Gowda to be appointed.

Section 13 of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act states the chairperson should be a person of eminence who has done outstanding work. Rules framed by the state government say that the person considered for the chairperson’s post shall not be an office-bearer or member of any political party.

“There’s nothing controversial in (Gowda’s) appointment,” Women and Child Development Minister Halappa Achar insisted. “The person appointed is not with any political party for the last 10 years and his selection was made as per norms. The recommended list was revised again and his name was added considering his service to the welfare of the children,” he said.