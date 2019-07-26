New term with new name: BSY drops D for I

  • Jul 26 2019, 14:30pm ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2019, 20:02pm ist
Karnataka BJP BS Yeddyurappa, changes his name again to 'Yediyurappa'. (Photo by PTI)

All set for his fourth innings as the chief minister of Karnataka, the newly-sworn-in BSY has changed his name back to Yediyurappa, as seen in the letter he had sent to the Governor Vajubhai Vala earlier today, asking permission for the swearing-in ceremony.

The letter sent from BSY to the Governor, signed as B S Yediyurappa.
The letter sent from BSY to the Governor, signed as B S Yediyurappa. (DH File Photo)

"I may be invited to form alternative Government today itself and I will take oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka at Raj Bhavan between 6 p.m and 6:15 p.m," BSY had said in the letter.

B S Yediyurappa changed his Twitter handle name, as well. (Photo: Twitter screengrab)
B S Yediyurappa changed his Twitter handle name, as well. (Photo: Twitter screengrab)

BSY previously had change his name in 2007, to B S Yeddyurappa, supposedly after a consultation from an astrologer. He changed it again now, amidst the state's crisis, where the coalition - JD(S) and Congress - government struggled to maintain governance. 

 

