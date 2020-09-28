No bandh in Dakshina Kannada, farmers and others organisations to stage dharna

The Karnataka bandh call given by various farmers' organisations supported by the Congress, CPI, JD(S) and other organisations failed to evoke strong reaction in Dakshina Kannada on Monday. Buses including those by private operators and autorickshaws were running as usual in the district.

Members of various organisations will stage a protest in front of the Mini Vidhana Soudha in Mangaluru.

People to were unaffected by the bandh call and travelled to their work place without any problem. Markets and shops too have remained open.

To check any untoward incidents, the police had strengthened security across the district.

Three Assistant and Deputy Superintendents, 8 Inspectors, 25 Sub Inspectors, 45 ASIs, 320 police personnel and 50 home guards were deployed in district police jurisdiction in addition to 3 platoons of KSRP, 3 DAR platoons, at B C Road, Puttur, Kalladka, Uppinangady, Sullia and Belthangady, said DK SP B M Laxmi Prasad.

In the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate jurisdiction, 8 platoons of CAR and six platoons of KSRP were deployed.