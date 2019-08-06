No personal info of teachers on notice boards

DH News Service
DH News Service, Bengaluru ,
  • Aug 06 2019, 22:24pm ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2019, 22:43pm ist

The department of public instruction has banned publication of personal details of teachers on school notice boards.

Following several complaints about the caste and religion of teachers being published on the notice boards, the department issued a circular, instructing the authorities concerned to take necessary action and not to publish personal details of teachers on the notice boards.

As mentioned in the circular, schools are allowed to publish the name, educational qualification, designation and the date of joining service of the teachers. 

 

teachers info
notice boards
Comments (+)
 