Now, Karnataka Police to use brain-mapping for crime investigation

Karnataka Police have started using brain mapping system for suspects or accused persons of various crimes. R Hitendra, additional director general of police (ADGP), Crime and Technical Services has issued a circular about the same to all the police stations across the state.

The Forensic Science Laboratory in Karnataka already has a polygraph test facility. Now they have started using brain mapping, also known as Brain Electrical Oscillation Signature Profiling (BEOS). The state police have procured the Brain Fingerprinting device which is going to use ElectroEncephalography (EEG) which studies the electrical behaviour of the human brain including experience of a crime, knowledge and involvement of a person, the circular stated.

According to the circular, this test doesn't violate any fundamental rights of any person and doesn't restrict constitutional rights. Brain mapping doesn't need any chemical/drugs injected to individuals, it is completely a non invasive test. It doesn't cause any harm to humans. The test will be conducted after taking permission from the court. So, all investigating officers have to make use of this facility, the circular added.

Brain mapping is an analysis of brainwave frequency bandwidths. Forensic experts apply unique neuroscience techniques to find out if a suspect/accused brain recognises things from a crime scene that an innocent person's brain will not be able to.