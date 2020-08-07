Now, Malgudi has a railway station, literally

The Indian Railways has developed the Arasalu railway station in Shivamogga district - where the popular teleserial 'Malgudi Days' was shot - into "Malgudi Museum."

The late Kannada actor-director Shankar Nag had shot the scenes of "Malgudi Days" at Arasalu railway station in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga district in 1980s. Considering the huge popularity of the serial, the people from the region wanted Indian Railways to rename Arasalu station as Malgudi. However, the Railways has converted the station into a museum. A new railway station for Arasalu is constructed few meters away from the museum.

Union Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi will launch the railway station and the museum through a weblink on Saturday.

Sources in the South Western Railway, Mysuru division stated that Rs 25 lakh had been spent on developing the old Arasalu railway station into Malgudi museum without changing the original architecture. Besides, the department has spent Rs 1 crore for the development of the new station.

Arasalu was once a small railway station through which just two trains passed up and down every day and thus provided an ideal location for a few of the scenes of "Malgudi Days."

Malgudi is the fictional town in 'Malgudi Days' a collection of short stories written by R K Narayan.

The director, late Shankar Nag, chose the station as he found it ideal to recreate the British-era scenes. Many scenes were also shot at Agumbe in Thirthahalli taluk. Master Manjunath, Girish Karnad, Vaishali Kasaravalli, Anant Nag and others acted in the television series which was aired on DD National in 1986.