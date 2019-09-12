One dead, 12 develop complications during dialysis

A boy died and 12 patients developed serious complications after a glitch developed in the dialysis units at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences here on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Akash (16), a resident of Shahabad in the district. Twelve other patients who developed complications are being treated at the ICU of the hospital and their condition is stable, the hospital sources said.

Speaking to DH, Deputy Commissioner B Sharat said the incident has occurred at around 3.30 pm. Dialysis was performed for separate batches of patients. The patients, who underwent dialysis before the technical glitch, are doing well. The patients of one batch developed complications, he said.

"A preliminary investigation has suspected the problem in Reverse Osmosis plant. We have informed the government in this regard. A technical team from Bengaluru is arriving to the city on Friday for technical assessment to know the cause. The exact cause for the incident will be known after they submit the report," he said..