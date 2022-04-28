Panel to curb hate speech, says Bommai

Observing that hate speech incidents are increasing across the country, especially on social media, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that a committee would be formed as per the Supreme Court's direction to curb hate speech and its order would be implemented through guidelines.

On his way to the Haveri district, Bommai told media persons here that communal or religious feelings are in the minds of some people. India is a country with harmony and unity among religions. All should perform their duty to ensure the continuation of peace and harmony, he added.

Covid +ve samples for genome sequencing

Referring to the precautions being taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 cases, Bommai said ILI and SARI case samples, reported in hospitals for Covid-19, and positive samples, would be sent for genome sequencing.

Genome sequencing helps to identify the variant of the virus and to offer proper treatment. "We have eight genome sequencing laboratories and 8,500 genome sequencing tests are already conducted. More booster doses will be administered and vaccination for children in the age group of six to 12 years will be started in schools. More focus would be on vaccination, Covid-appropriate behaviour and more testing," he noted.

'Slight increase in Covid cases'

The fourth wave of Covid has not come. But there is a slight increase in the number of Covid cases after April 9. More cases in Europe and other places were reported among those who were not yet vaccinated. In Karnataka, 98% of people are vaccinated, and precautionary measures are being taken to check the spread of infection, Bommai added.

Check out DH's latest videos