PM Modi and his Cabinet must resign: Citizens for Democracy

Citizens for Democracy (CfD) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing for his resignation over the Centre's "colossal failure" that cost lakhs of innocent lives.

"The people of this country have lost faith in the caliber of your regime. Further, they have seen the arrogance, insensitivity and incompetence of the political leadership of the union government and the colossal failure of almost all major policy decisions of your government, right from 2014 itself (when the BJP-led Government was formed) till now," a letter penned by 24 social workers and activists, under the aegis of CfD, said.

The signatories include anti-corruption activist and president of CfD S R Hiremath, eminent author Devanoora Mahadeva, farmer leader Badagalapura Nagendra, among others.

The failures of the government has cost lakhs of innocent lives and severe socio-economic crisis for crores of people who have lost jobs, the letter said.

Modi should resign along with his government, and must facilitate the formation of a government with broad political vision that can bring all sections of India (all parties and civil society) together to effectively deal with the present health (Covid-19), socio-economic and governance crises, the letter added.